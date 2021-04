Only people vaccinated against Covid will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage. (File)

Saudi authorities said Monday only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan.

The hajj and umrah ministry said in a statement that only "immunised people" will be granted permits to perform umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

