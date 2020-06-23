Around 1,000 Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia Will Be Allowed To Perform Hajj: Minister

Worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia will allow around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the hajj this year, a minister said Tuesday, after it announced the ritual would be scaled back due to coronavirus.

"The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more," Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters.

"The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands" this year, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)