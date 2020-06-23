Around 1,000 Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia Will Be Allowed To Perform Hajj: Minister

The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more, Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten said.

Worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca. (AFP)

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia will allow around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the hajj this year, a minister said Tuesday, after it announced the ritual would be scaled back due to coronavirus.

"The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more," Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters. 

"The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands" this year, he added.

Saudi Arabiahajjcoronavirus

