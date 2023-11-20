Satya Nadella's Big Announcement On Sam Altman After OpenAI Sacking

Open AI's former CEO Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman are joining Microsoft to lead a new team for advanced research in Artificial Intelligence, Satya Nadella announced today. This comes two days after Altman was fired from OpenAI, a company he founded along with others.

Announcing the Microsoft's move, Mr Nadella posted on X, "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

"And we're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," he added.

Mr Nadella's post was shared by Altman with the message, "The mission continues."