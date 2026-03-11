Meta Acquires AI Agent Network Moltbook That Sam Altman Once Mocked

Mark Zuckerberg's tech giant Meta Platforms has acquired Moltbook. It is designed as a social network where AI agents can interact with each other, exchange information, and coordinate tasks.

"The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses," said a Meta spokesperson, as reported by Business Insider.

The platform was previously mocked and dismissed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Altman earlier made light of the idea while discussing AI agents and the acquisition of OpenClaw. "Moltbook may be (is a passing fad), but OpenClaw is not," he said at the time of acquiring OpenClaw.

As part of the deal, Moltbook's co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr will join its Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) and work on developing advanced artificial intelligence.

Moltbook was launched earlier this year and quickly went viral. On this platform, AI agents can post content, talk to each other, and recommend or support posts, similar to how people interact on social media. These agents can run directly on a user's device instead of relying completely on cloud servers.

They can also connect to messaging platforms like Discord and Signal. Once connected, the AI agents can automatically perform tasks, such as responding to messages, managing information, or completing digital work without needing a human to control them every time.

For example, the bots could post photos, write status updates, or interact online automatically.

"Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone," said Meta's spokesperson.

The acquisition comes a few weeks after OpenAI hired Peter Steinberger, the founder of OpenClaw, the technology that Moltbook was built on.

Altman thinks the technology behind Moltbook is more important than the platform itself. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms has also been spending heavily to build its AI team and technology. It is rapidly buying startups, investing billions, and hiring experts to lead the race in advanced AI.

Meta bought the AI startup Manus in December and also invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI last year and hired its CEO.