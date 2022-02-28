Satellite Pics Show Large Convoy Of Russian Forces 40 kms From Kyiv

A large Russian convoy seen northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv. (high res: here)

As Russia and Ukraine agree to hold talks to de-escalate the tension, a set of high-resolution satellite images were released by a private US company showing the extent of the military aggression by Moscow on its neighbour, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Several large deployments of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, can be seen just kilometres from the Ukranian capital, in the pictures released by Maxar Technologies.

Another picture reveals the damage caused by recent airstrikes and heavy fighting near an airport in the former Soviet state.

A large deployment of Russian ground forces can be seen northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and moving in the direction of Kyiv-approximately 40 miles away. (high res: here)

The satellite images were taken on Sunday, it said.

A large deployment of Russian ground forces, extending for more than 3.25 miles, can be seen northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and moving in the direction of Kyiv-approximately 40 miles away. The convoy - which contained fuel, logistics and armored vehicles (tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery) - was seen traveling along the P-02-02 road (Shevchenka Road) and moving towards Ivankiv.

Satellite imagery shows thick smoke at a aircraft hangar in Antonov airport in Hostomel. (high res: here)

The other satellite imagery showed a cloud of smoke near the Antonov airport in Hostomel which was damaged by recent airstrikes and heavy fighting in and near the airport.

Antonov airport in Hostomel was damaged by recent airstrikes and heavy fighting in and near the airport. (high res: here)

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Kyiv agreed to the talks around the same time as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered defence chiefs to put nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert. The US has slammed him for "manufacturing threats that don't exist" because his invasion of Ukraine "has been halted".

The United Nations Security Council will hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly today to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine. India abstained from the procedural vote, but welcomed the talks between Moscow and Kyiv.