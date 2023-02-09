Satellite Pics From Turkey Before And After Massive Earthquake

Entire city blocks were turned into ruins and major towns into rubbles, showed satellite images after a powerful earthquake that killed over 15,000 people in Turkey and Syria this week. The southern city of Antakya and Kahramanmaras were among the worst-affected regions where several high-rise buildings collapsed.
The satellite images also revealed hundreds of emergency shelters set up in the open areas and stadiums to help relief operations.
The first earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit on Monday near Gaziantep, a Turkish city of about two million people, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor and several aftershocks. The tremors were felt as far away as Greenland, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.
Up to 23 million people could be affected due to quake, said the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that 77 national and 13 international emergency medical teams were being deployed in the affected areas.
India too has sent tonnes of relief materials to Turkey and Syria.