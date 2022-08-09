Woman Talked About Bad Divorce On TikTok, Ex-Husband Travelled 1,100 km To Kill Her

Sania Khan married Rahel Ahmad in June 2021 and they moved to Chicago together.

A Pakistani-American woman, who posted videos on TikTok about the trauma of a relationship gone wrong resulting in a divorce, was killed by her estranged husband, according to a report in the BBC. The incident took place in Chicago last month, when Sania Khan was ready to leave Chicago and heading to Tennessee, the outlet further said. The husband, identified as 36-year-old Rahel Ahmad, later killed himself with a gun.

Fox News said that Mr Ahmad travelled from Georgia to Ms Khan's home in Chicago to kill her after she posted about her failed marriage on TikTok.

Quoting local police, Fox News said in its report that cops arrived on the spot on July 18 around 4.30pm and found the bodies of both Ms Khan and Mr Ahmad with gunshot wounds.

After dating Ahmad for about five years, she married him in June 2021 and they moved to Chicago together.

Mr Ahmad's family had filed a police complaint, reporting him missing, according to Fox News. Georgia Police told their Chicago counterparts that the 36-year-old had gone to Chicago (more than 1,100 kilometres) "to salvage the marriage".

On TikTok, Ms Khan had emerged as a voice for women fighting marriage trauma and divorce stigma. According to the BBC, her friends are shaken by the woman's death.

"She said 29 is going to be her year and it's going to be a new beginning. She was so excited," Brianna Williams, a university friend, told the outlet.

"She was someone who would give you the shirt off her back," said Mehru Sheikh, who called Ms Khan her "best friend".

Ms Khan was also very active on Instagram, where he built a fan-following through her work, which included wedding photography, maternity shoots, baby showers and others.

In one of her TikTok videos, Ms Khan spoke about pushback from her community and family, describing herself as "the black sheep" in her community.

"Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she said in one of the posts, according to BBC.

At the time of her death, Ms Khan had 20,000 followers on the video sharing platform.