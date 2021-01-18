Samsung Chief Jailed For 2.5 Years Over Corruption Scandal

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korea's Seoul High Court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to a two-and-a-half year jail term, the court said on Monday.

Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed in 2017, but the sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which ruled on Monday.

