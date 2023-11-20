Same Sex Couple In Spain Give Birth To Baby Boy They Both Carried

The baby boy, named Derek Eloy, was born in Palma, Majorca, on October 30

A same-sex couple has become the first in Europe and second in the world to have a baby they both carried, Metro reported. The baby boy, named Derek Eloy, was born in Palma, Majorca, on October 30 to parents, Estefania, 30, and Azahara, 27. While Azhara carried her son for nine months, the egg that went on to produce him was fertilised in Estefania's womb.

Notably, the couple embarked on their journey to parenthood in March, seeking assistance at a fertility clinic. The fertility treatment called INVOcell began with placing a capsule of eggs and sperm into Estefania's vagina. It was left in place for five days, enabling natural in vivo fertilisation. The embryos were then inspected and selected before being transferred into Azahara's uterus for further development.

She carried the baby for the full term of nine months and gave birth to him on October 30. The groundbreaking fertility treatment, cost the couple over 4,400 Pounds (Rs 4,57,909) including the required medication.

A doctor from the team that made Derek's birth possible explained, ''The novelty in this process is that both could carry the embryo and share it for as long as needed.''

Estefania said, ''Now, I look at him, my partner and I look at each other, and we feel that it's something that has been within both of us, something we've done together.''

She added, ''It was a way for both of us to be able to carry him. The idea that I could participate in this way and carry him in my womb was much more exciting.''

In 2018, two married women in Texas became the first in the world to carry the same baby. Fertility specialists Dr. Kathy Doody and her husband, Dr. Kevin Doody, of the CARE Fertility in Bedford, Texas, were the first to try reciprocal effortless in vitro fertilization using radical technology, which gave the couple a shot at motherhood.

The cost of effortless IVF using INVOcell is about half the cost of traditional IVF, which usually runs $14,000 to $16,000 with medication.