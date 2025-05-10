Sam Altman Extends Olive Branch To Elon Musk After Old Posts Surface: "Let's Be Friends"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sam Altman has expressed willingness to collaborate with Elon Musk. Musk referenced Altman's past criticism of Donald Trump on social media. Altman believes AGI is more important than their ongoing feud.

Sam Altman has extended an olive branch to Elon Musk after the Tesla boss quoted a few old posts where the OpenAI CEO was critical of US President Donald Trump. Mr Altman signalled a willingness to work with Mr Musk, saying human-level artificial intelligence (AI), popularly referred to as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), was much more 'important' than their feud.

On Saturday (May 10), Mr Musk reacted to a post from almost a decade ago where Mr Altman claimed that he would never vote for Donald Trump. Mr Musk quoted a post from Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, which read, "Few have done more than Sam Altman to defeat Trump."

Mr Altman responded, “Thank you, Paul.”

After Mr Musk reshared the interaction, Mr Altman posted an article where the former had said: "I don't hate the man (Donald Trump), but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

"We were both wrong, or at least I certainly was, but that was from 2016 and this was from 2022," Mr Altman replied to the article link.

"Anyway, see you next week, let's be friends. agi too important to let a lil feud get in the way," he added in the same thread.

Mr Musk, who is a close ally of President Trump, has been running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut flab. His campaigning for the Republican leader during the presidential race was pivotal in turning the tide. Meanwhile, Mr Altman was also displayed a notable change in political stance by contributing to the $500 billion Project Stargate for building AI infrastructure in the US.

Mr Musk has been critical of the direction OpenAI is taking under Mr Altman. While Openai was founded as a non-profit with the X boss as one of the co-founders in 2015, Mr Altman sought to turn the company into a for-profit venture.

After months of uncertainty, OpenAI earlier this week announced that the non-profit would continue to retain control of the company.

What is AGI?

AGI takes AI a step further. While AI is task-specific, AGI aims to possess intelligence that can be applied across a wide range of tasks, similar to human intelligence. In essence, AGI would be a machine with the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge in diverse domains, much like a human being.