"SCO Can't Be Built On Unilateral Agendas": S Jaishankar Top 5 Quotes In Pakistan

S Jaishankar delivers India's national statement at an SCO meeting in Islamabad.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar flagged concerns over terrorism and extremism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s meeting of the Heads of Government in Islamabad. In a veiled message to Pakistan, he said that cooperation in areas like trade is unlikely to flourish if cross-border activities are characterised by terrorism.
Here are the top 5 quotes from S Jaishankar's speech at the SCO summit:
- "It (SCO) should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit."
- "If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism, and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."
- "If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address."
- "We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated," he said."
- "Disruptions of various kinds - ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility - are impacting growth and development."
