"SCO Can't Be Built On Unilateral Agendas": S Jaishankar Top 5 Quotes In Pakistan

In a veiled message to Pakistan, he said that cooperation in areas like trade is unlikely to flourish if cross-border activities are characterised by terrorism.

S Jaishankar delivers India's national statement at an SCO meeting in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar flagged concerns over terrorism and extremism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s meeting of the Heads of Government in Islamabad. In a veiled message to Pakistan, he said that cooperation in areas like trade is unlikely to flourish if cross-border activities are characterised by terrorism.

Here are the top 5 quotes from S Jaishankar's speech at the SCO summit:

  1. "It (SCO) should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit."
  2. "If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism, and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."
  3. "If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address."
  4. "We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated," he said."
  5. "Disruptions of various kinds - ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility - are impacting growth and development."
S Jaishankar, S Jaishankar In Pakistan
