S Jaishankar's "4 Reasons" For India And Australia's Deepening Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the transformation in India-Australia relations, attributing the progress to four key factors while reflecting on the evolution of the bilateral partnership between the two nations while addressing the Indian community at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday.

During his address, S Jaishankar stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, the global dynamics, and the contributions of the Indian community were the key factors for the evolution of the India-Australia relationship.

Reflecting on the growth in ties between the two nations, S Jaishankar remarked that Australia would have featured among India's crucial partners a decade ago but that has changed significantly.

"This is my fifth visit to Australia in the last three years... I first came to Australia when I was Foreign Secretary. Yesterday, before I boarded the flight, I launched a book in which they highlighted seven crucial friendships of India, Australia was one of them. And I told the author; that if he had written the book 10 years ago, I am not sure it would have been. I am saying this because I am trying to stress how much this relationship has in the last decade and why has it changed... There are four reasons. One PM Modi, two Australia, three the world and fourth is all of you. That is the reason why the relationship has come a long way," the EAM said.

S Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed a question back in 2014, when he became the Prime Minister, on the development of the India-Australia relationship. He stated that this inquiry initiated a reevaluation of the relationship, recognising the potential that had previously gone untapped.

S Jaishankar acknowledged the inherent connections between the two countries, citing shared language, culture, and tradition as foundational elements.

He reiterated that the transformation in the relationship between the two nations was not done on "autopilot" but was done by efforts, leadership, and ambition from both sides.

"I mentioned PM Modi for a particular reason. After he had become Prime Minister, he posed a question to me in 2014. He asked, Why hasn't our relationship with Australia developed? Despite having such a natural faith, there is language bonding, shared culture and tradition. I had no answer that day because I hadn't reflected on it myself and maybe even if I had, I would not have probably realised that at the end of the day, things do not happen automatically; they need effort, leadership, and ambition. They need people, governments, and leaders at both ends. So when I present to you today a picture of such transformation, this did not happen when the India-Australia vehicle was on autopilot. It happened when people have worked at it; at both ends, there was a realisation of the value of these ties and the great efforts of building it," the EAM added.

EAM S Jaishankar is on his five-day visit to Australia from November 3 to November 7, during which he will inaugurate the fourth Indian consulate in Australia in Brisbane on November 4.

Earlier today, EAM landed in Brisbane for his five-day visit to the QUAD partner nation.

"Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the India-Australia Dosti," the EAM said on social media platform X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)