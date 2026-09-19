Ryanair Chief Apologises After Comparing Competitors To "Rapists"

Irish budget airline Ryanair's chief on Friday apologised to sexual violence survivors for comparing competing airlines to "rapists" in comments that he acknowledged caused "considerable upset and offence".

Michael O'Leary "sincerely and unreservedly" apologised in an online video for last week describing Ryanair's competitors as rapists for their high fares.

"I have come to realise, however, that the word I used so carelessly has caused considerable upset and offence to a wide number of people, especially victims and survivors," O'Leary said.

He had previously fuelled the controversy by refusing to apologise and saying his comparison was "absolutely" appropriate.

"Since I certainly did not trivialise the heinous crime of rape, I will certainly not be issuing any apology," he said last week in response to criticism from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

UK's transport minister Heidi Alexander had told LBC radio: "Mr O'Leary is often quick to share his considered thoughts with me and with the wider world."

"I would say that women who have been raped and who have been subjected to such appalling violence, I'm not sure they're going to be rushing to book tickets with him, let's be honest."

O'Leary's comment had also drawn condemnation from Ireland's deputy premier.

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