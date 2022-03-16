Russia's Ukraine Operation Is A 'Success', Says Putin

We will not allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against Russia: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his military campaign in Ukraine was a success and that he would not allow the country to become a "springboard" used to threaten Russia.

"The operation is developing successfully and in strict accordance with plans," Putin said at a televised government meeting, adding Russia had no choice but to send in troops. "We will not allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against Russia."

