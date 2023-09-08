Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Cities, One Killed, Dozens Injured

A man was injured by a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia (File)

Russian missiles struck cities in central and eastern Ukraine Friday killing one person and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, a missile attack on a police building killed a policeman, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service pulled out three more from under the rubble. They are in serious condition," he said.

Photos he shared from the scene showed smoke spewing from the ruins of the building as rescue workers carried an injured person to an ambulance.

Over 40 people were injured, the head of the city administration Oleksandr Vilkul said.

At least three people were injured after Russia also struck the city of Sumy in northeast Ukraine, officials said, while one man was injured by a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

"Over the past 24 hours, 93 enemy attacks on 29 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region have been recorded," said Yuriy Malashko, head of the local administration.

