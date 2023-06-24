Russian Mercenary Arm Wagner Groups Says Moscow Army Attacked Its Forces

Russian mercenary group Wagner said that Moscow attacked on its rear camps.

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner on Friday accused Moscow's military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps."

