Will Retaliate If European Union Seizes State Assets: Russia

Russia started invading the Ukrainian territories in February this year. (File)

Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".

"The EU judiciary refuses to protect Russians' property," she said.

