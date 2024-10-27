Putin Vows To "Respond" If Ukraine Hits Russia With Long-Range Weapons

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will use "a range of responses" if the United States and its NATO allies allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike inside Russia, according to remarks published on Sunday.

"(The Russian defence ministry) is thinking about how to respond to the possible long-range strikes on Russian territory, it will offer a range of responses," Putin told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin in video remarks published on Zarubin's Telegram messaging account.

