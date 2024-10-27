Advertisement

Putin Vows To "Respond" If Ukraine Hits Russia With Long-Range Weapons

The Russian defence ministry is thinking about how to respond to the possible long-range strikes on Russian territory, Putin said.

Read Time: 1 min
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will use "a range of responses" if the United States and its NATO allies allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike inside Russia, according to remarks published on Sunday.

"(The Russian defence ministry) is thinking about how to respond to the possible long-range strikes on Russian territory, it will offer a range of responses," Putin told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin in video remarks published on Zarubin's Telegram messaging account.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
