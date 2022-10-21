Putin Martial Law Shows Ukrainians Didn't Want To Join Russia: US

Russia's Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in partially occupied Ukrainian regions on Wednesday.

The United States said Thursday that President Vladimir Putin's imposition of martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories showed his claim people wanted to join Russia was a "lie."

"President Putin annexed these regions claiming that there were individuals in these regions who so desperately sought refuge from the Ukrainian state that they wanted to join Mother Russia," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Now Putin is, I think, proving the lie by declaring martial law."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)