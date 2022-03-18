Putin Accuses Ukraine Of Stalling Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a full-scale invasion of Ukraine of February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)