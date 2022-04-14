US Considering High Level Ukraine Visit In Show Of Solidarity: Report

Russia-Ukraine War: No final decision has been made on sending an official, the source said

Senior US officials are weighing whether to send a top Cabinet level official to Kyiv as a high profile representative in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd are potential candidates to pay a surprise visit to Kyiv, the source said.

President Joe Biden is unlikely to make the trip, the source said.

No final decision has been made on sending an official, the source said. The discussions were first reported by Politico.

Other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have made trips to Ukraine in show of support following Russia's invasion in February.

Meanwhile, Western governments are sending more military aid to bolster Ukraine's defense against a major offensive expected by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine.

