Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Fire At Industrial Zone In Russia

A drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial zone in Russia's southern Stavropol, the governor said on Monday, as Ukraine intensifies its strikes in response to Moscow's barrages.

"An enemy drone attack is being repelled in the vicinity of Stavropol," Governor Vladimir Vladimirov posted on Telegram.

"The attack has caused a fire in the industrial zone in... Vyazniki, Shpakovsky district," he said.

He said emergency and firefighting services were at the scene, and there were no reports of casualties.

"The drone threat continues to be in effect across the entire region. Be vigilant and careful," he added.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin separately posted early on Monday morning on Telegram that a total of 11 drones headed towards the capital had been downed.

Ukraine has been striking Russia, particularly energy targets, which Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow's more than four-year barrages against its territory.

Ukraine's allies are set to meet in Paris on Monday for talks on putting pressure on Russia to end the war.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its conflict with Iran.

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