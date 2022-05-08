Russian Bombing Of Ukraine School Kills 2, 60 Feared Dead

Russia-Ukraine War: "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said.

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.

"Seven of them were injured," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

