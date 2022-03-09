Pentagon Says Poland's Fighter Jet Offer For Ukraine 'Not Tenable'

Poland has said it is sending its MIG-29 jets to US' Germany air base to give Ukraine against Russia.

The United States believes that a Polish offer to deliver Mig-29 fighter jets to a US air base in Germany with a view to sending them to Ukraine is not "tenable," the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby said the prospect of the jets, placed at the disposal of the United States, departing from a US-NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia "raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

