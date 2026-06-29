'Certain Shortage': Putin Flags Fuel Crunch After Ukraine Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the country was suffering from "a certain shortage" of fuel in an interview published by the Kremlin Sunday, after repeated Ukrainian strikes in their four-year war.

Kyiv calls the attacks fair retribution for Russia's near-daily barrages on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure since its February 2022 offensive.

"As for strikes against critical infrastructure in general, and energy infrastructure in particular, of course these attacks on our infrastructure facilities create problems, that's obvious," said Putin.

"Right now we're observing a certain shortage, but it's not critical."

The main task now, he said, was to increase Russian anti-aircraft defence capacity and to ensure fuel supplies, particularly to Crimea.

In the interview, Putin also said he was expecting a team of US negotiators to come to Moscow to discuss ending the Ukraine war, once Washington was no longer so preoccupied with Iran and the Middle East conflict.

The authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea on Friday declared an "emergency situation" over fuel shortages and power cuts triggered by Ukrainian attacks on its logistics chains and oil facilities.

Russia annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014, a move not recognised by the vast majority of countries.

A few hours earlier, in a speech to the United Russia party congress, Putin had vowed to ensure security and overcome challenges as Ukraine steps up its retaliatory strikes inside Russia.

'We are responding'

"Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia's borders," Putin told party members.

"We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities," he added.

Putin's speech came hours after a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in Russia's southern Krasnodar region and sparked a fire in a refinery, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the hit part of the "operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war".

"The Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was hit -- about 300 kilometres from the frontline. We also reached a refinery in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 700 kilometres from our border," Zelensky said on X Sunday.

Last week, another Ukrainian attack caused a major fire at a refinery southeast of Moscow, shrouding the capital's suburbs in plumes of thick black smoke.

'Ready' for talks

Turning to the possibility of talks to end the war with Ukraine, Putin said that "we expect that after all the events are over, after the active phase on the Iranian track has passed, we will see the arrival of those representatives of the US administration with whom we have already met in Moscow repeatedly."

This part of his interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin was not published by the Kremlin but cited by Russian news agencies. Zarubin also published it on the Telegram platform.

"We are ready to continue negotiations and ready to continue negotiations and discuss all the details," he added.

Putin was responding to a question on the state of Russian-US relations after the G7 summit in France, when US President Donald Trump said Russia should "make a deal with Ukraine."

On Wednesday, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was doing well in the war against Russia, having previously said he lacked the "cards" to win.

Analysts say Ukraine is increasingly holding up well on the battlefield but its cities are still the target of deadly Russian attacks in a conflict that has now lasted longer than World War I.



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