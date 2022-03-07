Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian Troops Step Up Shelling In Ukrainian Cities

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded

A civilian disaster is growing in Ukraine as attempts to evacuate residents of besieged port city Mariupol failed for a second day, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing "murder" as he warned of more shelling to come on Monday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its twelfth day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the UN has called Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Vladimir Putin has said his campaign in Ukraine will not end until Kyiv stops fighting.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, with hundreds of thousands of people -- mostly women and children -- pouring into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or Moldova for refuge.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 07, 2022 07:03 (IST) Netflix suspends service in Russia

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Variety reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.