Russia-Ukraine War Live: Russian Troops Step Up Shelling In Ukrainian Cities

A civilian disaster is growing in Ukraine as attempts to evacuate residents of besieged port city Mariupol failed for a second day, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing "murder" as he warned of more shelling to come on Monday.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its twelfth day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the UN has called Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Vladimir Putin has said his campaign in Ukraine will not end until Kyiv stops fighting.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, with hundreds of thousands of people -- mostly women and children -- pouring into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or Moldova for refuge.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Netflix suspends service in Russia
Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Variety reported on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim
Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special military action" is needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" - meaning those whose first or only language is Russian - in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion