No Longer Provide In-Person Consular Assistance In Ukraine: UK

Britain's foreign office said it could no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country after Russia invaded it last month.

The government, which advised British nationals to leave Ukraine on February 11, still retains a diplomatic presence in Ukraine according to its foreign travel advice website. Moscow's invasion has already caused 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee their homeland.

"The UK Government can no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Twitter.

