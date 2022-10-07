'Life And Safety' For Russian Troops Who Lay Down Arms: Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister called on Russian troops to lay down their arms.(File)

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Friday called on Russian troops to lay down their arms, promising them "life and safety."

"You can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation," Reznikov said in Russian in a video addressed to Russian troops. "We guarantee life, safety and justice for all who refuse to fight immediately. And we will ensure a tribunal for those who gave criminal orders."

