"Like Shooting An Army In The Head": How Internet Isolation Can Hit Russia's War

Messaging app Telegram may face a full ban in Russia in early April as authorities tighten control over internet access. This risks disrupting both civilian communications and military coordination linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Telegram has become a key communication tool for Russian soldiers, military bloggers and volunteer networks supporting the war effort. Troops rely on the platform to coordinate operations and communicate quickly outside traditional command structures.

“All military work goes through Telegram, all communication,” a Russian soldier, who heads a drone repair and supply workshop, told Politico. He warned of the impact a shutdown could have. “That would be like shooting the entire Russian army in the head.”

Russia's communications regulator began slowing access to Telegram nationwide in early February, citing alleged violations of Russian law, as per Reuters. Russian media reports say authorities are considering shutting down the platform in April, though officials have indicated restrictions may not apply on the front lines.

The potential ban comes as Russian units are already facing communication challenges after SpaceX tightened authentication rules for Starlink satellite terminals in early February. This blocked many terminals used by Russian forces through unauthorised connections, cutting Starlink traffic inside Ukraine by roughly 75 per cent, according to internet traffic analysis by the network monitoring firm Kentik.

On Feb-4, @Starlink disabled terminals in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine that weren't on Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's approved list.



We saw a 75% drop in Starlink traffic to Ukraine as a result. ????https://t.co/Qzbrpl6DjD pic.twitter.com/34KczNKlh4 — Doug Madory (also on Bluesky) (@DougMadory) March 11, 2026

Before the restrictions, satellite-linked internet allowed drone operators to stream live video from the battlefield to commanders, enabling faster decisions and real-time coordination.

The Kremlin has also expanded restrictions on foreign technology platforms. Authorities have already blocked or limited services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, Snapchat and X. Messaging apps such as Signal, Discord and Viber have also been inaccessible since 2024.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the Federal Security Service to order telecom operators to block mobile and fixed internet access, as per Kyiv Independent. Shortly after the law took effect on March 3, residents in Moscow reported mobile internet outages affecting calls, text messages and Wi-Fi services.

Officials say the measures are aimed at combating fraud, terrorism and data protection violations. The pressure on Telegram is reportedly intended to push users towards MAX, a government-backed messaging platform launched in 2025 by Russian technology company VK.

“It's turned into a war,” Mikhail Klimarev, executive director of the Internet Protection Society, told Politico. “A guerrilla war. They hunt down the VPNs they can see, they block them and the ‘partisans' run, build new bunkers, and come back.”