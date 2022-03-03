Explained: How Many Refugees Have Left Ukraine And Where They Are Headed

A family fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrives at a train station in Lviv. (Reuters Photo)

The war in Ukraine has given rise to a big humanitarian crisis as more than one million civilians have fled the country in the week since Russian invasion began. The figure has been released by the United Nations, which has criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin's action and even held a vote in one of the rare emergency sessions on Wednesday.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance, while the European Union's crisis management commissioner has said the figure could reach seven million.

Which countries are refugees from war-torn country fleeing to?

The people of Ukraine are crossing the border to enter neighbouring countries, like Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova to the West.

To Ukraine's north lies Belarus, a Russian ally. Russia, meanwhile, is on the east of Ukraine. The two countries have seen border tension since 1917, the fall of the Russian Empire.

A small number of refugees have even crossed over to Belarus and Russia, according to news reports.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 547,982 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, 139,686 to Hungary, 97,827 to Moldova, 72,200 to Slovakia, 51,261 to Romania, 47,800 to Russia and 357 to Belarus.

On Tuesday evening, 1,300 refugees arrived in the Germany's capital Berlin by train.

How are Ukrainians leaving their country?

News agency AFP reported that those heading to Romania are passing through Siret in the north of the country, where a camp has been set up, along with a second near Sighetu Marmatiei.

In Hungary, which shares five border crossings with Ukraine, refugees were seen disembarking from trains arriving every 30 minutes in the capital.

Many of those reaching Poland have waited up to 60 hours in freezing weather before finally crossing the border, the BBC reported.

To get refugee status, they need to be Ukrainian citizens or people legally living in Ukraine, such as foreign students.

How refugees are being greeted?

At the Berlin station, volunteers clad in yellow high-visibility jackets hand out bananas, bread rolls and water bottles to new arrivals.

At the Hungarian border points, volunteers are handing out hot tea, coffee and pizza, as well as flowers and little charms to the refugees to mark the start of spring.

Internally displaced

According to United Nations, 160,000 people are displaced within Ukraine. The UNHCR said it is trying to help these people, but war is making the situation unsafe for aid workers.

The UN is preparing to deliver assistance to internally displaced people in Ukraine.