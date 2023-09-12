Elon Musk Slams Treason Allegations: 'I Will Fight For And Die In America'

Walter Isaacson, spent 3 years chasing Elon Musk to complete his biography.

Elon Musk took to X (formerly known as twitter) to express his loyalty as a US citizen, emphasising his readiness to defend his homeland at any cost. His post came after bold claims from American author Walter Isaacson in his biography that Elon Musk had reportedly issued an order to deactivate Starlink communications along the Crimean coast, allegedly aimed at disrupting Ukraine's assault on the Russian Navy in Sevastopol.

"I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die for America," tweeted Elon Musk.

The tech entrepreneur further said that, in light of the fact that the United States Congress has not declared war on Russia, if anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such. Please tell them that very clearly."

According to an excerpt from the book acquired byCNN, Isaacson wrote in the book that "Musk secretly told his engineers to turn off coverage within 100 kilometres of the Crimean coast," fearing the sneak attack would lead to a "mini-Pearl Harbour" scenario and nuclear war.

"As a result, when the Ukrainian drone subs got near the Russian fleet in Sevastopol, they lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly."

Earlier on Saturday, the biographer changed a major detail about how the SpaceX CEO stopped Ukraine from sinking a chunk of the Russian navy.

"To clarify on the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians thought coverage was enabled all the way to Crimea, but it was not. They asked Musk to enable it for their drone attack on the Russian fleet. Musk did not enable it because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a major war," he tweeted.

In response to Isaacson's correction, Musk tweeted "Much appreciated, Walter".

Starlink is the name of a satellite network created by SpaceX, a private space exploration firm, with the goal of offering affordable internet access to remote areas.

As of July 2023, there are a total of 4,519 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth, with 4,487 of them being operational, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who tracks the constellation on his website.