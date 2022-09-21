'Don't Believe Vladimir Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapons': Ukraine's Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his TV address in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told German media on Wednesday he does not believe Russia will use nuclear weapons, after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would use all means to protect its territory.

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons," Zelensky told the TV station of Germany's Bild newspaper, referring to nuclear arms. "I don't believe that the world will allow him to use these weapons."

