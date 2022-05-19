At Least 12 Killed In Russian Shelling Of Eastern Ukraine's Severodonetsk

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow's army continued its slow push into Donbas.

Russian shelling of the eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk left at least 12 people dead and another 40 injured, the region's governor Sergei Gaiday said today, as Moscow's army continued its slow push into Donbas.

The Lugansk regional governor said on social media that there were "12 dead and more than 40 injured in Severodonetsk," accusing Russian forces of "randomly" shelling the urban hub with heavy weapons, and that the toll could rise.

