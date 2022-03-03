Ukraine's Kyiv Wakes Up To Air Raid Alert, Residents Told To Find Shelter

Many other cities were also alerted for air raids, as Ukraine enters its eighth day of war.

Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, its capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up to an air raid alert, as residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses.

"Air raid alert in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

As per the publication, many other cities were alerted for air raids like Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv.

"Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odessa, The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Meanwhile, a building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian forces.

"A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian forces," reported Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

India on Wednesday abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday at the 11th emergency special session and fourth plenary meeting on the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

The UNGA overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred, the UNGA statement said.

However, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on civilians and civilian facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also being accused of committing war crimes by Ukraine's leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As per the UN, more than one million people have fled Ukraine since the war started last week.