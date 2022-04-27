'Height Of Irresponsibility': US Slams Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric

Russian minister Lavrov also said that NATO is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments about the potential of a nuclear war, saying loose talk about nuclear escalation was the "height of irresponsibility."

Lavrov warned the West on Monday not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine and said he viewed NATO as being "in essence" engaged in a proxy war with Russia by supplying Kyiv with weaponry.

