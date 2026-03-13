Iran-Backed Group Claims It Downed American Jet, Contradicts US Version

Iran's state media has said that Iraq's resistance groups shot down a US military aircraft in western Iraq, claiming it was hit by a missile. But the United States has firmly denied this, saying the aircraft was not brought down by hostile fire.

An American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely.

According to Iran's state media, the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Iran said on Thursday night that the US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq. The report said that all six crew members on board were killed.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also released a statement saying that the air defense systems of the Resistance Front successfully targeted the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker while it was refueling an "aggressor fighter jet." The statement said that six crew members died in the attack.

Islamic Resistance In Iraq Claims Responsibility

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed responsibility for the attack. In its statement, the group said it shot down the KC-135 aircraft "in defence of our country's sovereignty and airspace," Reuters reported.

The KC-135, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, is a crucial part of the US military's air refuelling fleet and plays an important role in long-range operations. KC-135s, which have been in operation for more than 60 years, generally have a crew of three -- a pilot, a copilot and a third who operates the boom used to refuel other aircraft, according to the US Air Force.

US Rejects Claims Of Hostile Fire

The US has strongly denied the claims made by Iran's state media and Iraq's resistance groups. In its statement, US Central Command said it was aware of the loss of the KC-135 refueling aircraft, but clarified that the incident did not occur due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet over the middle east during Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/3z9UzXyLt9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

In a post on X, the US Central Command wrote, "US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

Rising Tensions After Recent Strikes

The incident comes at a time of growing conflict in the region. Since the US and Israel began carrying out strikes against Iran on February 28, seven US troops have been killed. The United States has meanwhile conducted strikes on more than 6,000 targets inside Iran.