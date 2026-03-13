After India, US Temporarily Allows Sale Of Russian Oil At Sea

The United States is temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil that is at sea, the Treasury Department said Thursday, as energy prices soared after US-Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the Middle East into war.

The move marked a momentary easing of economic sanctions against Russia, which has been targeted over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Treasury issued a license authorising the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that have been loaded on vessels on or before 12:01 am Eastern Time March 12, through 12:01 am on April 11.

The move came after Washington last week temporarily allowed Russian oil that was stranded at sea to be sold to India.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that the latest authorisation aimed to "increase the global reach of existing supply."

But he insisted this was a "narrowly tailored, short-term measure."

He added it would not provide "significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction."

.@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime.



To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 12, 2026

Bessent had earlier said President Donald Trump's administration was considering lifting sanctions on more Russian oil.

War in the Middle East has upended the world's energy and transport sectors, virtually halting activity in the critical Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of global oil transits.

