Moscow will host the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan, the Kremlin's envoy to the country told Russian news agencies Friday.

News agencies cited Zamir Kabulov as saying the meeting would take place on Tuesday and that the countries "will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan".

