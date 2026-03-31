Russia Warns Response If Ukraine Uses Foreign Airspace To Hit Baltic Port

Russia will respond if other countries allow Ukraine to use their airspace to launch drone attacks on Russian Baltic ports, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's oil export infrastructure over the past month, launching its heaviest drone strikes of the more than four-year war against the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

"If airspace is being provided for carrying out hostile, terrorist activity against the Russian Federation, this will compel us to draw the appropriate conclusions and take corresponding measures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Russia's military was closely monitoring and analysing developments and making recommendations that are reviewed by the Kremlin.

Peskov said work was under way to secure all critical infrastructure, but facilities could not be 100% protected from "terrorist attacks".

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