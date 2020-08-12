Russia Says Allegations COVID-19 Vaccine Is Unsafe Are Groundless

Russia says it has developed 1st vaccine offering sustainable immunity against Covid (Representational)

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday allegations that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition, the Interfax news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, after less than two months of human testing.

Moscow's decision to grant it approval has raised concerns among some experts. Only about 10% of clinical trials are successful and some scientists fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

