Russia Releases Mysterious Objects In Earth's Orbit, Internet Abuzz With Spy Mission Claims

Russia has released a mysterious object into Earth's orbit, sparking concerns about potential military or experimental space operations. This launch, which marked the Kremlin's first space mission of the year, was described in an official statement as being conducted "in the interests of the Ministry of Defence."

The nature and purpose of the object remain unclear, fuelling further speculation about its intentions.

According to Space.com, the three satellites, designated Kosmos 2581, 2582, and 2583, launched on a Soyuz-2.1V rocket from Plesetsk cosmodrome early on February 2 (GMT). Since then, the satellites, whose purpose is unknown, have displayed interesting behaviour while in a near-polar orbit roughly 364 miles (585 kilometres) above Earth.

In March, the satellites appeared to be conducting potential proximity operations, or manoeuvring close to other objects in space, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist and spaceflight activity tracker.

Russia has provided no details about the satellites and their mission. Many Kosmos missions are classified, as per the science magazine.

The incident has drawn responses from scientists and space enthusiasts on social media.

British-American astronomer and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell commented on X, stating that the Space Force has cataloged a new object linked to the Kosmos-2581/2582/2583 launch, potentially separating from Kosmos-2583 on March 18.

Another X user, Birol ALKAN, shared a video in Russian, which translates to: "A mysterious image was shared from Russia."

"The image shows a transparent spherical object with lights and colours on its surface. It reminds me of the glass spheres in the movie 'The Day the Earth Stood Still'."