Russia Releases History Textbooks Praising Ukraine Invasion

Moscow has released new history textbooks that will talk about the importance of "demilitarisation and denazification" in Ukraine. The textbook will defend Russia's invasion of Ukraine in September, reported The Guardian.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has tightened his control of the war's narrative in schools.

The conflict has increasingly been presented to the youngest Russians as part of Moscow's historical mission, reported AFP.

The Kremlin is said to have ordered the rapid writing of the coursebooks and it will aimed at 17-year-olds. The book was presented at a press conference in Moscow.

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said the material was written in just a few months and aimed at "conveying the aims (of the Ukraine offensive) to school children."

"The tasks of demilitarisation and de-Nazification, so that schoolchildren are convinced that this is really the case," he said, repeating Putin's stated aims when he sent troops to Ukraine last February.

The book features Russia's bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover -- a symbol of Putin's rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict.

It covers the period between 1945 to the 21st century and Kravtsov said it will be "in all schools on September 1".

The book was written in "just under five months," Mr Kravtsov said.

"After the end of the special military operation (in Ukraine), after our victory, we will further supplement this book," he added.

Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for his conservative view of history and has been criticised by some historians, praised the speedy production.

"No textbook has ever been created in our country in such a short time," he said.

"The authors wrote it practically with their own hand."

He said the textbook presents "the state's point of view."

The book features sections on Russian soldiers "saving peace" in 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

It also denounces Western sanctions, describing them as worse than Napoleon, who marched on Russia in 1812.

Russia has unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent during its Ukraine offensive, which has extended into schools.

In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.

After the start of the Ukraine operation, a new subject -- "Talks on what is important" -- was introduced in Russian schools, meant to instil patriotism in children.