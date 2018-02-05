Russia Orders Warplanes In Syria To Fly Higher After Jet Shot Down

The reported policy change came after Syrian rebels shot down a Russian SU-25 plane on Saturday in Idlib Province and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected from the plane.
Izvestia, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, said a decision had been taken that such planes would in future only fly above a ceiling of 5,000 metres (16,404.2 ft) in an effort to keep them safe.
It said that such a policy had previously been in force, but that the SU-25s had for some reason started flying at lower altitudes in recent days.
Russian media has cast the pilot shot down on Saturday, named as Major Roman Filipov, as a hero and said he is in line for a posthumous state award.
It has said rebels opened fire on him after he ejected and parachuted to the ground and that he then took them on once he had landed with his pistol before being killed.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)