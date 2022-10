Putin met with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the Kremlin yesterday. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government's work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.

