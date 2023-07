Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, Ukraine said.

"On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defence systems are being engaged (in repelling the attack)," Serhiy Popko, head of the administration said on the Telegram messaging channel.

