Russia Launched Around 100 Missiles In Fresh Strikes Today: Ukraine

Kyiv said Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed October 10, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.

