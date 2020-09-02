Russia 'Must Answer' On Poisoning Of Vladimir Putin's Critic: Germany

Angela Merkel says proof of Alexei Navalny's poisoning has given rise to very serious questions. (File)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday demanded answers from Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny after Berlin said it had proof he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

"This has given rise to some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer," Merkel said.

The German government said Navalny, who fell ill in Siberia in August and was later transferred to Berlin for treatment, had been poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family.

