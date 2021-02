Russian police arrested more than 1,050 people during latest rallies in support of jailed Kremlin

Russian police on Tuesday arrested more than 1,050 people during the latest rallies in support of jailed Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, according to the NGO OVD-Info.

The organisation, which specialises in monitoring protests, said most of the arrests were in Moscow, where rallies were held in the evening after a judge handed Navalny more than two years in jail.

