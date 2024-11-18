Runaway Dog Scrim Makes Another Dramatic Escape, Search Underway

Scrim, the scruffy white terrier mix who captured New Orleans' heart earlier this year with his escapades, is on the run again after a dramatic escape Friday morning. The notorious canine managed to jump 13 feet from a second-floor window at his owner's home, leaving rescuers scrambling.

Michelle Cheramie, owner of Zeus' Rescues, an animal rescue shelter, explained in a post on Instagram, “He chewed through the screen of an open window and escaped. Surveillance footage shows him leaping from the window to the ground before running off.”

Surveillance footage shows him landing in the yard, barking briefly, and bolting through the fence to vanish down the street.

“He's wearing a black collar, was recently shaved, and is extremely fast,” Ms Cheramie told Nola News. “We've put up flyers and are going door-to-door in Carrollton, where he was last seen.”



Scrim, originally adopted from Zeus' Rescues, made headlines last month after fleeing his adoptive home, sparking a six-month search involving tranquilliser darts, net guns, and countless social media alerts. He was finally caught in October, thin and injured, and was treated at Metairie Small Animal Hospital.



On Friday morning, Scrim stunned his new caretakers by escaping again. “I shut every window except one in my daughter's room. Scrim found it,” Ms Cheramie admitted. “He's clever and determined – there's nothing I haven't already blamed myself for.”



Equipped with a GPS collar that later ran out of battery, Scrim was last seen in the Carrollton neighbourhood. "He was spotted on Spruce Street between Joliet and Dante," Ms Cheramie wrote. Flyers and door-to-door searches are underway as volunteers rally to locate the determined dog.



Recent sightings have placed Scrim near Blue Cypress Books late Friday night and close to Tchoupitoulas Street by Children's Hospital on Saturday morning. The team is urging Mid-City residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings.



Social media is abuzz once again with “Scrim sightings,” and Ms Cheramie has asked anyone who sees the dog to call her at (504) 231-7865.



“We just want him back safely,” Ms Cheramie said.