World's Tallest Woman Flies On Plane For First Time, Shares Experience

Rumeysa Gelgi, who holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest living woman, has flown on a plane for the first time in her life after the Turkish Airlines removed six seats to make room for her. According to her Instagram post, Ms Gelgi took a 13-hour flight from Istanbul in Turkey to San Francisco in the United States. According to Guinness, she stands at a towering 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in). She also has the longest finger on a living person, the longest hands and longest back.

Ms Gelgi's incredible height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome. The rare genetic condition causes accelerated growth and remarkably advanced bone age. But it also results in limited mobility of the joints, instability when walking and difficulties in breathing and swallowing, according to Guinness World Records.

An English translation of her Instagram post, originally posted in Turkish, the 25-year-old said it was a "flawless journey from start to finish". She also thanked all the people who have been part of her journey.

"This was my first plane ride but it certainly won't be my last," she further said in the post.

Ms Gelgi, who works in the technology sector, said she will be in the US for six months to find more opportunities.

Turkish Airlines responded to her thank you note, assuring her all the help in the future. The airline turned six seats of the plane into a stretcher to accommodate her.

Ms Gelgi has held the Guinness record since 2014, when she was named the tallest teenager living. She was recognised as the tallest woman in October, 2021.

Due to her condition, Mr Gelgi get around using a wheelchair and walker to move safely for short periods. Guinness World Records said that she likes swimming and spending time with her family.